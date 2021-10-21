Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,752 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.52.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

