Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,104 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $59,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,022,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,621,000 after acquiring an additional 93,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.76. 102,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.