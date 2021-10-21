Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 52,695 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,695 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 1.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $26,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,447,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.08. 41,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.60. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.24.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,470 shares of company stock worth $33,964,802. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.