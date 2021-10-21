Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $59.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $59,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,022,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,621,000 after buying an additional 93,623 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,187,000 after buying an additional 49,647 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.76. 102,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,915. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

