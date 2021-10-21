Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

