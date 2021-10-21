Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 10,024 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

FCPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

