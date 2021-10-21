Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.30 Million Stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,102,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

