Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,121,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,725,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,439,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DCI opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

