Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,666 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 31.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AY. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of AY opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

