Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,642 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Daqo New Energy worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after buying an additional 1,115,319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 243,175 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,512,000 after purchasing an additional 322,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $43,042,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DQ stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

