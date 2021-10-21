Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 740,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Conduent were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Conduent by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Conduent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

