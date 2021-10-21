Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,918,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.