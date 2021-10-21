Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,713 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 51job were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in 51job by 601.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in 51job by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 51job by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.67. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBS. Citigroup lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

