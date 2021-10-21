Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,770 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at $10,352,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500,296 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $4,989,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 271,285 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

NYSE TMST opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $600.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.