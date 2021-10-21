Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 749,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.16. Banner has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banner by 351.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.