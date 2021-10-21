Barclays Lowers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $68.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $430,473 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.