Barclays Reiterates “CHF 395” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

