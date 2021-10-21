Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Get Beam Global alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $29.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $196.09 million and a PE ratio of -35.33.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.