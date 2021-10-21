BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of BellRing Brands worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $10,001,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

