Berenberg Bank Trims Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Target Price to €72.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.60.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

