Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.850-$19.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion.Biogen also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.85-19.35 EPS.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.70.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

