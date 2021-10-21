Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $125,372.42 and approximately $8,427.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

