BlackRock Inc. Buys 157,889 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.57% of Vaxcyte worth $52,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $124,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,673. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

