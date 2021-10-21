BlackRock Inc. Buys 21,731 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Olympic Steel worth $49,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.