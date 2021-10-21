BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of IDT worth $52,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 5,774.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IDT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.14.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

