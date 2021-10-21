BlackRock Inc. Has $51.03 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,239 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $51,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

