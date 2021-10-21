BlackRock Inc. Has $51.59 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.04% of Independent Bank worth $51,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Independent Bank by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $477.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

