BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.17% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $48,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,303 shares of company stock worth $1,197,799. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGC stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.