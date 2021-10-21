BlackRock Inc. Sells 374,346 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374,346 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $53,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth $10,517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19,195.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth $3,896,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.