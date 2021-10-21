BlackRock Inc. Sells 67,846 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,846 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.23% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $50,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth $2,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

NCBS stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $693.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

