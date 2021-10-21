Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,305.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $90,305.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005671 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,148,991 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

