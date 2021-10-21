BMO Capital Markets Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$5.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$6.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The company has a market cap of C$232.91 million and a PE ratio of 1.68. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$7.13.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider William Oberndorf acquired 1,021,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$6,672,873.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,056,854 shares of company stock worth $6,852,453.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.