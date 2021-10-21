BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €63.00 ($74.12) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of €61.00 ($71.76).

BNPQY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BNP Paribas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.08.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.