Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOUYF. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $$39.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25. Bouygues has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

