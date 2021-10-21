Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07.

BCLI stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,049. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,412,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

