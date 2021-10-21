Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $12.88 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

