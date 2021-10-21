Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 573,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $86.05. 23,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.