Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce $809.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $807.00 million and the highest is $815.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $651.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.35. 19,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,032. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.68. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $336.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.