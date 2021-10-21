Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post sales of $5.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.62 million. Orchard Therapeutics reported sales of $2.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $13.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.49 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 103.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 154,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 990,277 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $254.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

