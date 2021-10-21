Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $464.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.20 million and the lowest is $463.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $417.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.03. 28,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.