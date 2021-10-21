Brokerages Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Price Target at $23.21

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 125,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,195. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

