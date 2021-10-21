BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLTH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

HLTH stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

