Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$166.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$145.59.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.53 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. Insiders sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 in the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.