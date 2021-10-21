Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $11.10

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.87. Cano Health shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 6,774 shares trading hands.

CANO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,062.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $423,303,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $59,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

