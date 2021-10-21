Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 16,477 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $440.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,995. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.08. The stock has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.