Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $75,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,976. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.93 and a 52-week high of $278.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.15 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.