Captrust Financial Advisors Has $34.62 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,022 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of The Kroger worth $34,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 99.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after acquiring an additional 969,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 45,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

