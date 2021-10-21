Captrust Financial Advisors Has $40.90 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.68. 92,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,736,582. The company has a market cap of $234.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

