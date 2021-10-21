Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 365,815 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,815 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $87,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.46. 1,135,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

