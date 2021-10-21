Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 54.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $43.99 on Thursday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $784.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

